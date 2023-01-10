Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.9% Upside

Deluxe Corporation found using ticker (DLX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 28.5. Now with the previous closing price of 19.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.9%. The 50 day MA is 18.3 and the 200 day moving average is 21.62. The company has a market cap of $807m. Find out more information at: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $1,202m based on the market concensus.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.