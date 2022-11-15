Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Deluxe Corporation found using ticker (DLX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 28.5. Now with the previous closing price of 20.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.67 and the 200 day moving average is 24.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $853m. Company Website: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $1,199m based on the market concensus.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

