Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

Deluxe Corporation with ticker code (DLX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 52.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.6%. The day 50 moving average is 36.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,609m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.deluxe.com

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, retail packaging, and strategic sourcing services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.