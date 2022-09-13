Twitter
Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 113.4% Upside

Deluxe Corporation with ticker code (DLX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 40.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 113.4%. The day 50 moving average is 22.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.48. The market cap for the company is $845m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $1,804m based on the market concensus.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

