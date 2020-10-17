Delta Apparel – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Delta Apparel with ticker code (DLA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.99 while the 200 day moving average is 12.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $125m. Find out more information at: http://www.deltaapparelinc.com

Delta Apparel, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses. The company also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers, and sports licensed apparel marketers; and various types of printed garments and apparels under the DTG2Go brand. In addition, it markets various apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories under the Salt Life and COAST brands, as well as other labels; and active wear apparel garments under the Delta and Soffe brands. Further, the company provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. Additionally, it sells its products direct-to-consumer on its Websites, as well as through its retail stores. Delta Apparel was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

