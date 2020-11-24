Twitter
Delta Apparel – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Delta Apparel found using ticker (DLA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 22.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.57 while the 200 day moving average is 14.33. The market cap for the company is $148m. Company Website: http://www.deltaapparelinc.com

Delta Apparel, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses. The company also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers, and sports licensed apparel marketers; and various types of printed garments and apparels under the DTG2Go brand. In addition, it markets various apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories under the Salt Life and COAST brands, as well as other labels; and active wear apparel garments under the Delta and Soffe brands. Further, the company provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. Additionally, it sells its products direct-to-consumer on its Websites, as well as through its retail stores. Delta Apparel was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

