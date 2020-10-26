Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Delta Air Lines with ticker code (DAL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 39. Now with the previous closing price of 33.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 31.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,683m. Find out more information at: http://www.delta.com

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,000 aircraft. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn