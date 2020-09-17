Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Delta Air Lines found using ticker (DAL) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 21 and has a mean target at 37.06. Now with the previous closing price of 32.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 29.13 and the 200 day MA is 28.08. The market cap for the company is $21,320m. Visit the company website at: http://www.delta.com

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,000 aircraft. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn