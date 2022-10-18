Follow us on:

Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

Delta Air Lines found using ticker (DAL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 35 and has a mean target at 47.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.6%. The day 50 moving average is 31.66 and the 200 day moving average is 35.9. The market cap for the company is $19,960m. Find out more information at: https://www.delta.com

The potential market cap would be $30,653m based on the market concensus.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

