Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.8% Upside

Delta Air Lines found using ticker (DAL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 51.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.2 and the 200 day MA is 41.19. The market cap for the company is $19,268m. Company Website: https://www.delta.com

The potential market cap would be $28,869m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channelsluding delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.