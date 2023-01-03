Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Delta Air Lines with ticker code (DAL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 48.88. Now with the previous closing price of 32.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.3%. The day 50 moving average is 33.87 while the 200 day moving average is 34.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,069m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.delta.com

The potential market cap would be $31,466m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.