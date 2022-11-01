Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Delta Air Lines found using ticker (DAL) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 48.13. Now with the previous closing price of 34.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The 50 day MA is 31.49 and the 200 day moving average is 35.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,756m. Company Website: https://www.delta.com

The potential market cap would be $30,202m based on the market concensus.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

