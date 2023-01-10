Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Delta Air Lines with ticker code (DAL) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 48.81. With the stocks previous close at 36.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.06 while the 200 day moving average is 34.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,576m. Find out more information at: https://www.delta.com

The potential market cap would be $31,939m based on the market concensus.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.