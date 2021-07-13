Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Delta Air Lines with ticker code (DAL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 56.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day MA is 45.35 while the 200 day moving average is 45.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,459m. Find out more information at: http://www.delta.com

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.