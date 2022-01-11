Delta Air Lines – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Delta Air Lines found using ticker (DAL) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 39 with a mean TP of 52.37. Now with the previous closing price of 41.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.36 and the 200 day MA is 42.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,004m. Visit the company website at: https://www.delta.com

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft. Delta Air Lines was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.