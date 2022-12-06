Delta Air Lines, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

Delta Air Lines, Inc. found using ticker (DAL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 35 and has a mean target at 48.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.77. The company has a market cap of $22,948m. Visit the company website at: https://www.delta.com

The potential market cap would be $31,360m based on the market concensus.