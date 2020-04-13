DelMar Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 512.2% Upside

DelMar Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (DMPI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 512.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.46 and the 200 day MA is 0.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.delmarpharma.com
DelMar Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China; and Duke University to evaluate VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for newly diagnosed patients with GBM. DelMar Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.