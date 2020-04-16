DelMar Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 466.0% Upside

DelMar Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (DMPI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 3. With the stocks previous close at 0.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 466.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.46 and the 200 day moving average is 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.delmarpharma.com

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China; and Duke University to evaluate VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for newly diagnosed patients with GBM. DelMar Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

