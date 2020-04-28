DelMar Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 400.0% Upside

DelMar Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (DMPI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2 and has a mean target at 3. Now with the previous closing price of 0.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 400.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.57. The market cap for the company is $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.delmarpharma.com
DelMar Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China; and Duke University to evaluate VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for newly diagnosed patients with GBM. DelMar Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.