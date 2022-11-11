Deliveroo PLC 10.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Deliveroo PLC with ticker (LON:ROO) now has a potential upside of 10.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 110 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Deliveroo PLC share price of 98 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.9%. Trading has ranged between 73 (52 week low) and 328 (52 week high) with an average of 4,241,985 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,765,956,517.



Deliveroo plc (Deliveroo) is a United Kingdom-based online food company. The Company is engaged in delivering food. The Company’s platform connects consumers, riders and restaurant and grocery partners across local markets to bring people the food. Its platform, Deliveroo is a hyperlocal three-sided marketplace that connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase in under 30 minutes. It has a diverse base of approximately 115,000 restaurant and grocery partners. The Company’s geographical segments include the United Kingdom and Ireland segment and the international segment, comprising its business in Continental Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. It works with global quick service restaurants, national casual dining chains, independent full-service restaurants, and takeaways. It also partner with some of the grocery retailers.







