Delek US Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.0% Upside

Delek US Holdings found using ticker (DK) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 19.03. With the stocks previous close at 12.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.57 and the 200 day moving average is 17.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $871m. Visit the company website at: http://www.delekus.com

Delek US Holdings engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals. This segment owns and operates four independent refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as two biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, and Cleburne, Texas. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products for third parties. This segment owns or leases capacity on approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, approximately 450 miles of refined product pipelines, an approximately 700-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 9.9 million barrels of active shell capacity; and owns and operates ten light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases 252 convenience store sites located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand name; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

