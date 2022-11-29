Delek US Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Delek US Holdings with ticker code (DK) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 35.17. With the stocks previous close at 33.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.78 and the 200 day moving average is 26.15. The market cap for the company is $2,259m. Find out more information at: https://www.delekus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,352m based on the market concensus.

Delek US Holdings engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates four independent refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as three biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products for third parties. It owns or leases capacity on approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, approximately 450 miles of refined product pipelines, an approximately 900-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 10.2 million barrels of active shell capacity; and owns and operates ten light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases 248 convenience store sites located primarily in West Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.