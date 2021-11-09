Delek US Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Delek US Holdings found using ticker (DK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 22.47. Now with the previous closing price of 18.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 19.16 while the 200 day moving average is 19.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,319m. Visit the company website at: http://www.delekus.com

Delek US Holdings engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates four independent refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as three biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products for third parties. It owns or leases capacity on approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipe, and lines, approximately 450 miles of refined product pipelines, an approximately 900-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 10.2 million barrels of active shell capacity; and owns and operates nine light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases 253 convenience store sites located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.