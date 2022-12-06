Delek US Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Delek US Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (DK) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 35.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.25 while the 200 day moving average is 26.51. The market cap for the company is $1,902m. Visit the company website at: https://www.delekus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,329m based on the market concensus.