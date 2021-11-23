Twitter
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. with ticker code (DKL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 47. With the stocks previous close at 45.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,933m. Visit the company website at: http://www.deleklogistics.com

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 900 miles of crude oil gathering system. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storage, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings

