Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. with ticker code (DKL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 42.5. With the stocks previous close at 43.61 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,902m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.deleklogistics.com

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 900 miles of crude oil gathering system. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storage, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings