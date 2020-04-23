Del Taco Restaurants – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.67. Now with the previous closing price of 4.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.93 while the 200 day moving average is 6.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $165m. Company Website: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 11, 2020, it operated 600 restaurants in 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

