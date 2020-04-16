Del Taco Restaurants – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.8%. The day 50 moving average is 4.29 and the 200 day MA is 7.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $158m. Find out more information at: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 11, 2020, it operated 600 restaurants in 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

