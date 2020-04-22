Del Taco Restaurants – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.33. With the stocks previous close at 4.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.02 while the 200 day moving average is 6.88. The market cap for the company is $167m. Company Website: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 11, 2020, it operated 600 restaurants in 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn