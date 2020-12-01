Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The day 50 moving average is 8.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.63. The market cap for the company is $330m. Company Website: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.