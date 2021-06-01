Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.74 and the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The market cap for the company is $346m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.