Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.94. The company has a market cap of $346m. Find out more information at: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.