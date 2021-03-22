Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.74 and the 200 day MA is 7.94. The company has a market cap of $346m. Visit the company website at: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.