Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 9.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.94. The market cap for the company is $346m. Company Website: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

