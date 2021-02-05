Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.74 and the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $346m. Company Website: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.