Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.94. The company has a market cap of $346m. Find out more information at: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.