Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.74 and the 200 day MA is 7.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $346m. Visit the company website at: http://www.deltaco.com

The potential market cap would be $437m based on the market concensus.

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

