Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.74 while the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The company has a market cap of $346m. Find out more information at: http://www.deltaco.com

The potential market cap would be $437m based on the market concensus.

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.