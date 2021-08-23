Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants with ticker code (TACO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 9.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.74 while the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $346m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.