Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 9.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.74 while the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The market cap for the company is $346m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.