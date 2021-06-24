Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.74 and the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The market cap for the company is $346m. Visit the company website at: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.