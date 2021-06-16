Del Taco Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Del Taco Restaurants found using ticker (TACO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 9.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $346m. Company Website: http://www.deltaco.com

Del Taco Restaurants develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.