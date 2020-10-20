Deere & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

Deere & Company with ticker code (DE) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 273 and 160 and has a mean target at 232. Now with the previous closing price of 240.06 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.4%. The 50 day MA is 222.47 and the 200 day moving average is 175.64. The market cap for the company is $74,637m. Company Website: http://www.deere.com

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. The Construction and Forestry segment offers a range of machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling, and timber harvesting, including backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; milling machines; recyclers; slipform pavers; surface miners; asphalt pavers; compactors; tandem and static rollers; mobile crushers and screens; mobile and stationary asphalt plants; log skidders; feller bunchers; log loaders; log forwarders; and log harvesters and related logging attachments. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

