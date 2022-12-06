Deere & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Deere & Company with ticker code (DE) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 582 and 289 calculating the average target price we see 450.7. Now with the previous closing price of 445.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 389.17 and the 200 day moving average is 369.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $131,862m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.deere.com

The potential market cap would be $133,368m based on the market concensus.