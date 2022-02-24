Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 7.0% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc with ticker (LON:DPH) now has a potential upside of 7.0% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 4,020 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc share price of 3,740 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.0%. Trading has ranged between 3,236 (52 week low) and 5,525 (52 week high) with an average of 330,410 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,109,303,184.



Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. The Company is engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of products for veterinarians. Its segments include European Pharmaceuticals, North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals Segment includes Dechra Veterinary Products Europe, Dechra Veterinary Products International and Dechra Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing. It manufactures and markets companion animal, equine, food producing animal products and nutrition. The North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals segment consists of Dechra Veterinary Products US, Dechra Produtas Veterinarios (Mexico) and Dechra Veterinary Products Canada, which sells companion animal, equine and food producing animal products. The segment also includes its manufacturing units based in Melbourne, Florida and Fort Worth, Texas.







