Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 7.0% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Broker Ratings

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc with ticker (LON:DPH) now has a potential upside of 7.0% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 4,020 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc share price of 3,740 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.0%. Trading has ranged between 3,236 (52 week low) and 5,525 (52 week high) with an average of 330,410 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,109,303,184.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. The Company is engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of products for veterinarians. Its segments include European Pharmaceuticals, North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals Segment includes Dechra Veterinary Products Europe, Dechra Veterinary Products International and Dechra Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing. It manufactures and markets companion animal, equine, food producing animal products and nutrition. The North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals segment consists of Dechra Veterinary Products US, Dechra Produtas Veterinarios (Mexico) and Dechra Veterinary Products Canada, which sells companion animal, equine and food producing animal products. The segment also includes its manufacturing units based in Melbourne, Florida and Fort Worth, Texas.



You might also enjoy reading  Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 24.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.