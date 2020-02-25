Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 17.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DPH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 3300 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.9% from the opening price of 2798 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 144 points and decreased 0 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 3090 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2336 GBX.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,941.30 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,848.21. There are currently 102,866,886 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 291,172. Market capitalisation for LON:DPH is £2,884,387,483 GBP.

