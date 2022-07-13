Twitter
Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 16.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc with ticker (LON:DPH) now has a potential upside of 16.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 4,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc share price of 3,520 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.2%. Trading has ranged between 3,066 (52 week low) and 5,525 (52 week high) with an average of 337,390 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,800,248,062.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. The Company’s segments include European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. European Pharmaceuticals segment comprises Dechra Veterinary Products EU, Dechra Veterinary Products International and Dechra Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing. It operates internationally and manufactures and markets Companion Animal, Equine, Food producing Animal Products and Nutrition. North American Pharmaceuticals segment consists of Dechra Veterinary Products US, Dechra Veterinary Products Canada, and Dechra Produtas Veterinarios, which sells Companion Animal, Equine and Food producing Animal Products. North American Pharmaceuticals segment also includes its manufacturing units based in Melbourne, Florida and Fort Worth, Texas. Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segment includes all the Company’s pharmaceutical research and development activities.



