Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 14.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DPH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 3085 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.5% from the opening price of 2694 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 304 points and decreased 256 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3090 GBX while the 52 week low is 2030 GBX.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,618.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,797.93. There are currently 102,874,460 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 522,172. Market capitalisation for LON:DPH is £2,814,696,713 GBP.

