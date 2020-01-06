Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DPH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 3200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.8% from today’s opening price of 2888 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 138 points and increased 208 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3080 GBX while the 52 week low is 2042 GBX.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,787.37 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,803.94. There are currently 102,863,274 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 200,805. Market capitalisation for LON:DPH is £2,948,061,432 GBP.