DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP found using ticker (DCP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 7 and has a mean target at 14.73. Now with the previous closing price of 14.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day MA is 11.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.26. The company has a market cap of $3,046m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dcpmidstream.com

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 44 natural gas processing plants and 51,000 miles of natural gas gathering and transmission systems. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

